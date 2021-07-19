Fox killed by police after string of attacks in Ashburnham

When an officer responded to the area after the third call, he found one of the victims pinning the fox to the ground, Chief Lorring Barrett said.

Police were called three separate times between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. about a fox that was attacking people near Ashby Road and Rindge Turnpike, Ashburnham police said in a statement.

A police officer was forced to kill a fox Saturday after it attacked three people in Ashburnham, authorities said.

To prevent the fox from escaping, the officer used a knife to kill it.

“The victim was actually holding down the fox when the officer arrived,” said Barrett. “Not wanting to risk the fox getting away, the officer terminated the fox with his duty knife.”

The fox has been sent to a lab to be tested for rabies, the statement said.

The first two victims did not appear to be wounded and were instructed to contact their doctors. The third victim had visible wounds to his arm and was transported to the hospital, Barrett said. He was not sure if that victim had been bitten.

“We are assuming and treating the situation as if the test will be positive for rabies,” the statement said.

