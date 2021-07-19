Here’s what we know so far about the Boston Harbor boat crash

Here is what we know so far about the tragic accident and where the investigation stands.

The body of 27-year-old Jeanica Julce was recovered from the water shortly after 10 a.m. that same day by the Massachusetts State Police. An investigation into her death is now ongoing.

A Somerville woman was killed after a boat she was aboard with seven others struck a navigational marker early Saturday morning off Castle Island, throwing all the passengers into the water and sinking in Boston Harbor.

When and where did the crash occur?

The vessel carrying eight people collided with a navigational marker and sank off Castle Island on Saturday. The crash was reported to the Coast Guard shortly after 3 a.m. by the tugboat Steven Leman, a spokeswoman for the Coast Guard said on Sunday.

What was the rescue response following the accident?

Within minutes of the report of the sinking, a massive response by multiple agencies was underway, including State Police, Environmental Police, the Coast Guard, the Massport Fire Department, and Boston’s EMS, police, and fire departments, the Coast Guard said.

Rescuers worked quickly in the darkness to save the boaters, radio calls from early that morning revealed. Some of the passengers were found clinging to the wreck of the capsized vessel, while three were discovered hanging on to the structure of the navigational marker.

Rescue crews called for help from the Coast Guard within minutes of locating seven of the boaters, reporting that they needed an ambulance.

After the seven boaters were rescued, they were transported to the dock at Black Falcon Avenue. The victims were then loaded onto waiting ambulances.

What do we know about the passengers?

Five of the passengers were sent to local hospitals. One person thrown overboard had a head injury, while another had been hurt in the leg. Officials said none of the surviving men and women suffered life-threatening injuries.

The Coast Guard said it searched the vicinity of Castle Island for approximately 13 hours before locating the body of Julce.

Julce was remembered by loved ones on Sunday, who recalled her dedication to family and devotion to dance. According to a GoFundMe page set up to pay for her funeral, Julce was majoring in finance at the University of Massachusetts, Boston, and was “loved by so many people.”

The GoFundMe page for Jeanica Julce, the 27-year-old woman from Somerville who was killed early Saturday morning in Boston Harbor after the boat she and seven others were aboard struck a navigational marker and sank in the waters off Castle Island.

Those who were close to Julce are planning a vigil for her at the Unknown Hype Dance Company on Morton Street in Mattapan this Thursday, said Tyrone Kevin Perry, a friend of hers.

Samuel Ceus, a cousin of Julce’s from Georgia, said the family will hold a service possibly in a couple of weeks. He told the Globe that she was with her friends “doing this after-party” and “trying to enjoy themselves” at the time of the crash.

“I heard the boat flipped over, and she hit her head, but we don’t really know what’s going on,” Ceus said. He did not elaborate on the nature of the party.

No other information has been released about the other passengers who were aboard the boat, nor what they were doing prior to the accident.

What will happen with the investigation?

Boston Police Sergeant Detective John Boyle said on Saturday that Julce’s death is under investigation by the Suffolk district attorney’s office and Boston police’s homicide unit.

People with information about the case are asked to contact detectives at 617-343-4470, a spokeswoman with the district attorney said.

Boyle had no information about whether charges would be filed on Saturday. Officials declined to release additional details about the investigation on Sunday.

John Hilliard of Globe staff and correspondents Ivy Scott and Nick Stoico contributed to this report.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.