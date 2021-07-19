Man dies after forklift collapses in Everett

A 38-year-old man died Monday after a piece of machinery collapsed on him at a storage facility in Everett, officials said.
The man was working alone on a forklift hydraulic system at a facility on Commercial Street when the machine collapsed, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a statement.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement. Officials have not released his name. The incident remains under investigation.
