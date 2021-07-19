Merrimac man charged with home invasion, rape of elderly woman

A 50-year-old Merrimac man was arrested Monday in connection with a home invasion and the repeated sexual assault of a 74-year-old woman, according to the Merrimac Police Department.

William Raia is charged with four counts of aggravated rape, kidnapping, home invasion, strangulation, and assault and battery causing bodily injury on an elderly person, police said in a statement.

On July 3, police responded to a report of a woman in distress at a Hillside Avenue home about 11:10 p.m., authorities said. The woman told police that she had woken up to a man in her bedroom armed with a knife. She told police the man threatened her with the weapon and repeatedly assaulted her.