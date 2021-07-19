Police searching for vehicle that struck and killed 61-year-old woman in South Weymouth

A search is underway for the vehicle police believe struck and killed 61-year-old Xuan D. Vo in a fatal hit-and-run in South Weymouth early Saturday morning.

Police are searching for a 2011-2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI with a damaged right quarter panel and windshield, Weymouth police said in a statement Monday morning.

Vo, of South Weymouth, was found dead on a sidewalk early Saturday morning after she was struck by a vehicle while walking near the intersection of Pleasant and Ralph Talbot streets, Weymouth police said in a Facebook post Saturday. She was killed a quarter mile from her home.