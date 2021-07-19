Police searching for vehicle that struck and killed 61-year-old woman in South Weymouth

A search is underway for the vehicle police believe struck and killed 61-year-old Xuan D. Vo in a fatal hit-and-run in South Weymouth early Saturday morning.
Police are searching for a 2011-2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI with a damaged right quarter panel and windshield, Weymouth police said in a statement Monday morning.
Vo, of South Weymouth, was found dead on a sidewalk early Saturday morning after she was struck by a vehicle while walking near the intersection of Pleasant and Ralph Talbot streets, Weymouth police said in a Facebook post Saturday. She was killed a quarter mile from her home.
A police officer on patrol found her lying on a sidewalk at about 2:45 a.m. and “immediately attempted life saving efforts,” police said.
“We are urging the operator to do the right thing and turn themselves in at the Weymouth Police Department,” police said.
The Norfolk County District Attorney’s office identified Vo as the victim Sunday morning after notifying her family.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
No further information was immediately available.
