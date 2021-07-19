Pride flags vandalized at Wenham church, museum over the weekend

A Progress flag, an update on the traditional rainbow flag that includes stripes representing Black, brown, and transgender people, also had been stolen from the Wenham Museum, police said.

Wenham police were notified Saturday that a rainbow flag representing the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community had been torn down outside the First Church in Wenham overnight, police said in a statement.

Police are investigating the vandalism of two LGBTQ Pride flags that were torn down in Wenham over the weekend, officials said Monday.

“I felt sadness that this happened, but I also feel sorry for the people who do things like this, because they are clearly very sad or very angry people,” said Jane Bowers, exhibits curator and manager of the museum. “This flag is about including everyone, and here they are trying trying to push people away.”

The flag stolen from the museum was a replacement for one that had been torn down last month, Bowers said. That flag was vandalized only a day after the museum took part in Hamilton’s Pride Day.

But these Pride flags won’t be the last, Bowers said. One woman has already donated two more to the museum that should be arriving this week.

“If they hadn’t taken the flag down, we would have just left it up for Pride Month,” Bowers said. “But now we are going to keep it up, so their actions are having the opposite effect of what they want.”

A rainbow flag was also stolen from the First Church of Wenham at the end of May, police said. That incident remains under investigation.

“There simply is no place for any activity of this type in Wenham, and we stand with the LGBTQ members of our community,” Wenham Police Chief Kevin DiNapoli said in the statement.

Anyone with information about these incidents can call Wenham Police at 978-468-4000.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.



