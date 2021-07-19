Steve Flemmi deserves as much compassion as he showed his victims, which is none

It should be noted that the only reason Flemmi has a life sentence as opposed to a death sentence is because he became, in a craven, cynical effort to save himself from the fate he mercilessly bestowed upon so many, a government witness against Bulger and others.

Flemmi, who was Whitey Bulger’s partner in crime, not to mention in ratting out rivals, produced a prodigious amount of corpses as a gangster and protected FBI informant, but now, claiming health concerns, has applied for compassionate release from his life sentence for murdering 10 people. There were a lot more than 10. Those were just the ones he copped to.

Three words you will never see in the same sentence: “compassion” and “Steve Flemmi.”

Advertisement

Flemmi is 87 now, and, according to his son, healthy as a horse. The only good thing about Steve Flemmi is his genes. His father, a longtime South Boston neighbor of Bulger’s politician brother Billy, lived until he was 99.

Flemmi has spent the last 26 years in custody, learning that the best way to avoid being strapped to a table for a lethal injection was to become a government witness.

It’s not as if he’s doing hard time. He is living in the relaxed digs that are among the perks afforded protected witnesses. According to my colleague Shelley Murphy, he passes the time painting replicas of Rembrandts and making toy soldiers.

In other words, he’s doing Club Fed time. Think Frank Pentangeli in “The Godfather Part II,” playing cards and watching TV with his captors. But while, like the fictional Frank Pentangeli, Flemmi gave up his former partners in crime, don’t expect him to go the full Frankie Five Angels and slash his wrists in a warm bath in some guilt-ridden, Romanesque quest for forgiveness and respectability.

Advertisement

Throughout his long, debased life, Flemmi has always been about taking care of No. 1, while treating his victims like trash.

There is not enough room in this column — hell, in this newspaper — to explain how much of a degenerate Steve Flemmi is. We could talk about his penchant for removing the teeth of murdered victims so their bodies couldn’t be identified. Or his pervy predilection for teenage girls.

But nothing quite captures the lurid, sordid scumminess of Steve Flemmi like his treatment of Debbie Hussey, the girl he raised like a stepdaughter after moving in with her mother.

Debbie was still a teenager when Flemmi started having sex with her. Not surprisingly, given that the man she grew up calling “Daddy” was abusing her, she began using drugs. She was traumatized and began acting erratically. When, finally, she told her mother that she had been performing oral sex on Flemmi for years, Marion Hussey threw Stevie out.

In her mid-20s, Debbie kept getting arrested, usually for heroin or prostitution, and began dropping Whitey’s and Stevie’s names with the cops and whoever else might cut her some slack. Whitey and Stevie decided she had to go.

Stevie took Debbie to the mall and bought her a coat, to relax her. Then he brought her to The Haunty, the house in South Boston where he and Bulger murdered people and buried them in the basement. Stevie lured her inside, saying he was thinking about buying the house for her. Whitey sprang from the darkness and took her down, strangling her with his legs wrapped around her neck.

Advertisement

When Whitey was done, Stevie put his ear to Debbie’s chest. Unsatisfied, he put a rope around her neck and used a stick as a lever to tighten it.

When Stevie was sure she was dead, Kevin Weeks, their henchman, began digging in the basement, Stevie began pulling Debbie’s teeth, and Whitey lay down for a nap.

Steve Flemmi should count himself lucky that the feds have done a better job protecting him in prison than they did his old and now quite dead buddy Whitey Bulger.

He deserves as much compassion as he showed Debbie Hussey and his other victims, which is none.





Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.