These 156 organizations and artists received R.I. Arts Council grants this year

PROVIDENCE — More than 150 of Rhode Island organizations related to the arts were awarded nearly $880,000 in funding from the Rhode Island State Council of the Arts on Monday.

The 156 grants, which totaled $878,942, had stemmed from financial support from the state’s General Assembly, federal funds through the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), and most grants were matched through contributions from businesses, individuals, and from ticket sales.

According to the Council’s executive director Randall Rosenbaum, 52 of the grants went to individual artists, and the remaining 104 went to arts and cultural organizations, arts education programs, teaching artists in healthcare and education, culture workers, and other related community projects.