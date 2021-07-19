These 156 organizations and artists received R.I. Arts Council grants this year

PROVIDENCE — More than 150 of Rhode Island organizations related to the arts were awarded nearly $880,000 in funding from the Rhode Island State Council of the Arts on Monday.
The 156 grants, which totaled $878,942, had stemmed from financial support from the state’s General Assembly, federal funds through the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), and most grants were matched through contributions from businesses, individuals, and from ticket sales.
According to the Council’s executive director Randall Rosenbaum, 52 of the grants went to individual artists, and the remaining 104 went to arts and cultural organizations, arts education programs, teaching artists in healthcare and education, culture workers, and other related community projects.
Advertisement
“As we recover from these difficult times, it is critically important to support our arts and culture community, which was one of the first affected by the pandemic and one of the last to recover,” Rosenbaum said in a statement Monday. “This cycle is the most diverse and equitable that we have seen to date, and the grants include an artist or arts and culture organizations in nearly every city and town.”
Here are the recipients for this year’s grants.
Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.