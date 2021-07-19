Top pediatricians recommend masks in school this fall, even for vaccinated children

But federal regulators have not yet authorized COVID vaccines for children under age 12, leaving millions of youngsters vulnerable to infection. The pediatricians group noted that universal masking is proven to reduce transmission of the virus and protect those who aren’t vaccinated.

The American Academy of Pediatrics strongly recommended in-person learning and urged all who are eligible to be vaccinated.

Everyone older than age 2 should wear masks in school this fall, even if they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, a top pediatricians group said Monday.

“We need to prioritize getting children back into schools alongside their friends and their teachers -- and we all play a role in making sure it happens safely,” Dr. Sonja O’Leary, chair of the academy’s Council on School Health, said in a statement.

“The pandemic has taken a heartbreaking toll on children, and it’s not just their education that has suffered but their mental, emotional and physical health,” she said. “Combining layers of protection that include vaccinations, masking and clean hands hygiene will make in-person learning safe and possible for everyone.”

The academy’s recommendation comes just over a week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its school guidelines for the fall, ruling that vaccinated teachers and students no longer need to wear masks inside school buildings. The agency continues to recommend that unvaccinated people wear masks indoors and says that all people generally do not need to wear masks outdoors.

In Massachusetts, state school officials have dropped all coronavirus-related protocols for the 2021-22 academic year, including social distancing and mask-wearing. In May, the state also dropped its requirement for students to wear masks during outdoor activities, such as recess.

Leaders from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education have said, however, that they’ll work with state public health officials this summer to determine if additional health and safety recommendations are needed; these could include guidelines around mask-wearing for vaccinated or unvaccinated students.

“Trying to distinguish between vaccinated and unvaccinated and having different rules for different kids would be a disaster,” said Robert Hecht, an epidemiology professor at Yale School of Public Health and president of Pharos Global Health Advisors, Boston nonprofit focused on global health matters.

“It’s a failure of social and political dynamics that we are not vaccinating all the 12 to 18 year olds,” he said. “Look at what’s happening with universities requiring all kids and faculty to be vaccinated. Our inability to require it to 12 to 18 year olds, too, is a public health disaster.”

