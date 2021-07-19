Truck strikes overpass, shuts down lanes on I-93 in Medford

A large truck became wedged under a bridge on the southbound side of Interstate 93 in Medford on Monday afternoon, causing delays for rush-hour commuters, officials said.

The truck was traveling near Exit 24 when it slammed into the Route 28 Roosevelt Circle overpass shortly before 4 p.m., State Police said on Twitter.

Roosevelt Circle and the right two lanes on I-93 South were closed after the crash, State Police said. A third travel lane was closed around 5:30 p.m. Officials said drivers should avoid the area for the rest of the evening.