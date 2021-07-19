Truck strikes overpass, shuts down lanes on I-93 in Medford

A large truck became wedged under a bridge on the southbound side of Interstate 93 in Medford on Monday afternoon, causing delays for rush-hour commuters, officials said.
The truck was traveling near Exit 24 when it slammed into the Route 28 Roosevelt Circle overpass shortly before 4 p.m., State Police said on Twitter.
Roosevelt Circle and the right two lanes on I-93 South were closed after the crash, State Police said. A third travel lane was closed around 5:30 p.m. Officials said drivers should avoid the area for the rest of the evening.
“MassDOT will be inspecting the bridge and anticipates the two right lanes will remain closed until the bridge can be inspected and any necessary steps implemented to stabilize the structure,” the state Department of Transportation said in a statement.
#TrafficAdvisory: There is an increased volume of traffic in the city due to this incident. Please allow extra time for travel and use caution. #MedfordMA https://t.co/VkxBI0Bw77— Medford Police (@MedfordPolice) July 19, 2021
