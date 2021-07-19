Want to head to the beach? Tuesday’s your best bet

In Boston, just over 9 inches of rain ranks third, but the silver medal is in reach and it’s not out of the question we leap ahead for the gold before the end of the race. The most amount of rain in July in Boston is 11.69 inches, which was recorded back in 1921. I honestly hate to think about breaking that record because it would just mean more sogginess but it’s not out of the question.

Worcester has had its wettest July on record with over a foot of rain this month.

As we enter the final third of July, you’re probably wondering if we’re going to be able to salvage any of the month before we get to August. This has been an unprecedented wet summer month for many locations. Worcester has received over a foot of rain this month, making it not only its wettest July but the third wettest month on record.

There’s been a persistent conduit over the Northeast this month and it’s allowed not only all this moisture, but all the humidity as well. The two have combined to create a damp atmosphere with many foggy mornings and showery afternoons.

In some ways, this pattern reminds me of February 2015 when we received all that snow in such a short amount of time. Back then, the moisture was actually significantly less as it was so cold and the snow very fluffy. Yet the pattern was similar with a persistent path over the Northeast.

The jet stream continues to bring inclement weather to the area this month. Tropical Tidbits

There will be more showers later today before we do get somewhat of a break for Tuesday. Tomorrow features a lot of sunshine and hot and humid conditions, with highs 85 to 90.

I can’t totally rule out an isolated storm later in the day, but let’s go with most of the daylight hours likely to remain dry.

A cold front approaches on Wednesday. This front will provide enough lift to bring back showers and thunderstorms, some of which could contain heavy rain once again. As the front sweeps offshore, drier and cooler air will arrive for Thursday. This will be one of the more comfortable days we’ve had in a while.

Sunshine returns Tuesday, but it only lasts a day before showers arrive later Wednesday. NOAA

That dip in the jet stream seems to want to return at some point over the upcoming weekend. There’ll be a couple of noticeable themes to the forecast by that time. The first is showers will likely get reintroduced by Sunday and temperatures also will be somewhat below average, likely not reaching the 80-degree mark.

Cooler than average conditions are likely to start this upcoming weekend. Tropical Tidbits

Climatologically, we are quickly approaching the warmest period of the entire year. Presently, June is actually averaging slightly warmer than July, which is something that’s only occurred a few times since 1872. No matter what happens in the next 10 days, this month is definitely going into the books as one weird July.