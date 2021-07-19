Wyatt correctional officer, two detainees charged in Suboxone smuggling scheme

Federal prosecutors claim that in early and mid-February, two Wyatt detainees – Emmanuel Nolasco, 34, and Matthew Pizzaro, 32 – communicated with former detainee Roosevelt Dale, 32, of Providence, and Yahaira Cristina Contreras, 29, of Providence, arranging to provide Suboxone strips to correctional officer Kaii Almeida-Falcones.

Suboxone is the brand name for a prescription medication used in treating people who are addicted to opioids. It contains the ingredients buprenorphine and naloxone.

PROVIDENCE — A correctional officer and two detainees at the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility are among those charged with participating in a scheme to smuggle Suboxone into the Central Falls detention center, Acting US Attorney Richard B. Myrus announced Monday.

Advertisement

Almeida-Falcones, 25, then allegedly smuggled the Suboxone inside the Wyatt facility, prosecutors said.

Dale had been released from the Wyatt in May 2020, after claiming he was at heightened risk to contract COVID-19.

Last year, Wyatt released at least 25 immigration detainees after the American Civil Liberties Union filed a federal class-action lawsuit claiming it wasn’t safe to keep them there amid the coronavirus outbreak.

According to court documents, members of the Wyatt Detention Center Professional Standards Unit searched Nolasco’s cell on Feb. 15 and seized about 70 loose strips and a “brick” of 100 strips of Suboxone.

Later that day, Almeida-Falcones was placed on paid leave and told by Wyatt administrators not to return to the facility until advised to do so.

Almeida-Falcones, Nolasco, Pizzaro, Dale, and Contreras are charged by way of federal criminal complaints with drug trafficking and providing contraband in prison.

Almeida-Falcones, Contreras, and Dale were arrested Friday morning by members of the FBI and US Marshals Service, with assistance from the US Department of Justice and Office of Inspector General. They appeared before US Magistrate Judge Patricia A. Sullivan, and Dale was detained while Almeida-Falcones and Contreras were released on conditions.

Advertisement

Nolasco remains detained at Wyatt awaiting trial in an unrelated matter. Pizzaro is incarcerated at US Penitentiary Hazelton in Bruceton Mills, Va. Both will have court appearances at a later date.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.