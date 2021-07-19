The Iowa Caucuses were supposed to be dead. But they have never been this robust

But when the 2020 Iowa Caucuses happened on the first Monday of February 2020, it was a technical debacle. The Democratic caucuses, run by the state Democratic Party, failed to produce a winner for days. Given that Iowa isn’t that big of a state, the entire point of doing well here was to build momentum ahead of the rest of the primary calendar, including the New Hampshire primary eight days later. But the eventual surprise winner, former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg, was robbed of some of that momentum, which he needed in order to argue he was the candidate to take on incumbent Republican president Donald Trump.

The criticisms of the half-century tradition in which Iowa kicks off each presidential primary season were well known, including the obviously true statement that its very white and rural population is not representative of America as a whole.

Journalist and premier chronicler of the Iowa Caucuses David Yepsen, who has covered every caucus since the first one in 1972, said it was so bad that Iowa didn’t deserve to hold its vaulted status in American politics anymore.

However, it looks like no one told the Republicans.

The 2024 Iowa Caucuses are not just underway, they are getting as early and robust of a start as ever.

We’re only six months into the presidency of Joe Biden, and roughly a dozen potential Republican candidates have either already visited Iowa or have plans to in the coming weeks.

“It feels like we are like two years ahead of where we normally are in terms of visits and interest from caucus-goers,” said Laura Carlson, chair of the Republican Women of Central Iowa, which hosted an event with former secretary of state Mike Pompeo in Ames on Friday.

Later that day Pompeo took part in the first multi-potential-candidate event of the 2024 presidential primary cycle in Des Moines, along with former vice president Mike Pence and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.

But even this early out, these visits aren’t even the first to take place. South Carolina Senator Tim Scott came to Davenport in April. Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley addressed a major fund-raiser for the Iowa Republican Party last month. Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton has already been to Iowa and was in New Hampshire this past weekend.

One person who accepts blame for the accelerated calendar? Iowa Republican Party chair Jeff Kaufmann, who says he has been personally inviting as many people as he can to the state hoping that the local press gets each one on the record in support of Iowa’s role.

Given that there is no discussion among Republicans nationally to change the primary calendar, the question now isn’t whether Iowa (and New Hampshire) will continue to kick off the 2024 Republican primary calendar, but whether Democrats will go along with this tradition as well.

The Iowa caucus debacle and a renewed focus on diversity seemed to suggest that when the Democratic National Convention came around in Milwaukee last summer, some initial steps to scrap or change the process would be a priority for attendees.

However, COVID not only canceled an in-person convention in Milwaukee, it also halted any discussion about the primary calendar. A year later, nothing is resolved, and that is just fine with Iowa Democrats, who like the status quo and note that Vice President Kamala Harris, a likely Democratic presidential candidate down the line, has already visited the state to renew relationships.

Who really knows what the Democrats will do in 2024, but if Biden seeks reelection and doesn’t face a primary challenger, there will be less of an imperative to change the system, and Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status could live another day.

