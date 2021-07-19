Provincetown issues new COVID-19 advisory in response to uptick in cases

As of July 16, the town has reported 132 confirmed positive cases to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the advisory said. Of those cases, 89 are Massachusetts residents, 39 of whom live in Barnstable County.

The town is advising people to wear masks indoors, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, “where social distancing cannot be achieved.” The advisory also urges businesses to require customers show proof of vaccination when social distancing is not possible.

Provincetown officials have issued a new mask-wearing advisory following an uptick in COVID-19 cases among vaccinated and unvaccinated people after July Fourth weekend.

The advisory was approved Monday morning during an emergency meeting with the town’s select board and board of health that was convened to discuss the rise in cases.

Provincetown is also ramping up COVID-19 testing after the increase, Town Manager Alex Morse said on Facebook over the weekend.

Officials are encouraging anyone experiencing mild symptoms or anyone who is a close contact of someone who has tested positive, regardless of vaccination status, to get tested, Morse said.

“While this is a more conservative recommendation than current CDC guidance, local officials are recommending this given the current uptick,” Morse said.

After initially expanding mobile testing last week, it will continue to be available through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Community Center parking lot, Morse said on Saturday. COVID-19 vaccinations made by Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer will also be available at the site.

The expanded testing comes after Morse said last week that the town is monitoring positive cases, a number of which are “breakthrough,” or in people who are fully vaccinated.

“Overwhelmingly, the affected individuals have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19,” Morse wrote on Facebook on July 13. “The moderate intensity of symptoms indicates that the vaccines are working as predicted.”

Morse added that the town has among the highest vaccination rates in Massachusetts.

“Provincetown has among the highest vaccination rates in the Commonwealth, with 114% of the eligible population age 12 and older in Provincetown having been fully vaccinated,” Morse wrote. “Health officials expect to continue to see a low level of positive cases through the summer in a community such as Provincetown with a seasonal population of approximately 60,000.”

Morse later clarified that the 114 percent accounts for vaccination rates among part-time residents. The town has reported that 569 more people have been vaccinated in Provincetown than there are town residents, Morse said, a trend similar to other towns on Cape Cod with seasonal residents.

In state data released last week, Massachusetts’ Department of Public Health said 0.1 percent of people in Massachusetts who have been vaccinated have contracted the virus. As of last Saturday, the department said, there were 4,450 “breakthrough” cases of COVID-19 among 4,195,844 vaccinated people.

“Breakthrough case numbers are incredibly low and cases in which the person was hospitalized or died are even lower,” the department said in a statement.

Massachusetts has one of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country. As of Monday, 83.4 percent of adults in the state have received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Martin Finucane of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.