C’mon, we can call it ‘voter suppression’

Regarding the July 16 letter to the editor from Peter J. Cotch (“One person’s ‘voter suppression’ is another’s election integrity”): We call it “voter suppression” because that is exactly what the Republican Party is trying to do. I think most readers know that our elections are already secure and fair. The “mischief” that Cotch warns us of is being perpetrated by the right, who are unhappy they lost the last presidential election. Would they be so feverish about enacting laws regulating voting if they had won? I think not.

Jon Pennington