Bruins reportedly showing interest in signing defenseman Ryan Suter

As the Bruins head into free agency, one name has emerged as a possible Boston target: 36-year-old defenseman Ryan Suter.
After a nine-year run in Minnesota, Suter was recently bought out from his contract by the Wild. He has already been identified as a good fit for the Bruins, who have been in need of a left-shot defenseman.
And according to a report from SportsNet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Bruins are seen as a team with definitive interest in signing Suter.
“Lots of expectation Boston going hard for Ryan Suter,” wrote Friedman. “One source called him ‘the Corey Perry of 2021-22.’”
While Suter’s production declined in 2021, the veteran is still seen as a durable and potentially valuable addition.
NHL free agency begins on July 28.