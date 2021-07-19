Bruins reportedly showing interest in signing defenseman Ryan Suter

As the Bruins head into free agency, one name has emerged as a possible Boston target: 36-year-old defenseman Ryan Suter.

After a nine-year run in Minnesota, Suter was recently bought out from his contract by the Wild. He has already been identified as a good fit for the Bruins, who have been in need of a left-shot defenseman.

And according to a report from SportsNet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Bruins are seen as a team with definitive interest in signing Suter.