Bruins’ six-game preseason schedule begins in Washington in late September

The Boston Bruins will open their preseason Sept. 26 against the Washington Capitals at 5 p.m. at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC., the start of a six-game preseason schedule.
The preseason includes three home games – against the Philadelphia Flyers on Sept. 30, the New York Rangers on Oct. 2, and the Capitals again on Oct. 6.
The Bruins will also play the Rangers and Flyers away on Sept. 28 and Oct. 4, respectively.
The official start of the regular season has not been announced.
The Bruins finished 33-16 last season and third in the East Division. The Bruins were eliminated in the second-round of the playoffs by the New York Islanders last season, losing 6-2 in Game 6.
