Dorchester’s Josh Báez chooses Cardinals over college, signs for $2.25 million

The Cardinals signed their first-round pick, UC Santa Barbara righthander Michael McGreevy, for $2.75 million before their game Friday. That was roughly $750,000 below the slot value for the No. 18 choice, money that allowed them to secure Báez.

“I’m just glad to be here,” the 18-year-old Báez told reporters after taking a round of batting practice at Busch Stadium. “I’m really passionate about the sport. I would love to be [back] here within two to three years. For now, it’s just about getting better, continuing to work on it.”

Báez, the two-time Gatorade Player of the Year for Massachusetts, will report Tuesday to the Cardinals’ facility in Jupiter, Fla.

Born in Boston and moved to the Dominican Republic as an infant, Báez moved back when he was 11 and began turning heads as a member of the South End Little League. He played his freshman high school season at Cristo Rey before transferring to Snowden as a sophomore, where he was MVP of the Boston City League championship game to cap a season in which he hit .423.

Báez transferred again, but didn’t play at Dexter as a junior due to the pandemic. Instead, he underwent a significant weightlifting program, continuing to elevate his stock as he traveled the showcase circuit. He hit .378/.531/.622 as a senior this season, also posting a 1.94 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 18 innings as a pitcher with a high-90s fastball.

He played in the Boston Park League prior to the draft, in which MLB.com ranked him the No. 24 prospect available. It declared “there might not be a player in the draft class with more raw pop.” His Dexter Southfield coach, Dan Donato, compared Báez to Houston and Toronto star George Springer.

“I coached against [Springer] when he was at Avon Old Farms. They’re very, very similar,” Donato said. “Josh has a little better tool set at this age. Not saying he’ll become George Springer, but he has a little better tool set.”

Mets manager Luis Rojas suspended for two games

Mets manager Luis Rojas was suspended Monday for two games and fined for excessive arguing with umpires, an outburst that followed a bizarre play a day earlier at Pittsburgh. He said he was not offered the chance to appeal, and was to begin serving his suspension Monday night at Cincinnati. Pitcher Taijuan Walker made a huge misplay in the first inning Sunday with the bases loaded and the Pirates leading, 3-0. Kevin Newman hit a dribbler down the line and the ball started in foul territory, but then began spinning back toward the line. Walker swooped in and swatted at the ball, trying to make contact while it was still foul. But TV replays showed the ball was touching the chalk when Walker hit it, and plate umpire Jeremy Riggs called it a fair ball. Walker turned to argue the call as the ball rolled toward the Pirates dugout. No Mets reacted to retrieve it and all three Pittsburgh runners came around to score. Walker said he didn’t realize the ball was still in play. Rojas immediately ran out to argue the call and was ejected. He said he wanted the umpires to conference to make sure the call was correct, even though the play was not reviewable. “I got hot because it was a bad call,” Rojas said Monday . . . Baltimore ace John Means will return from a left shoulder strain to start Tuesday night against Tampa Bay. The lefthander, 4-2 with a 2.28 ERA in 12 starts this season, last pitched on June 5 — one month after he no-hit Seattle . . . Miami placed infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. and infielder/outfielder Garrett Cooper on the 10-day injured list Monday after the pair got hurt a day earlier at Philadelphia. Chisholm left in the first inning with a left shoulder contusion following a diving attempt for a ball in short right field, and Cooper departed in the eighth after a collision at first base.