Game 95: Red Sox at Blue Jays lineups and pregame notes

After dropping two out of three to the Yankees, the Red Sox shuffle off to Buffalo to face the Blue Jays in a three-game series at Sahlen Field.

The Red Sox are 2-6 in their past eight games. Their lead in the the American League East is down to a half game over the Tampa Bay Rays and six games over the third-place Blue Jays. Toronto is 2 ½ games removed from a wild-card spot after winning four straight. Here are the standings.