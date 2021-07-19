Game 95: Red Sox at Blue Jays lineups and pregame notes

After dropping two out of three to the Yankees, the Red Sox shuffle off to Buffalo to face the Blue Jays in a three-game series at Sahlen Field.
The Red Sox are 2-6 in their past eight games. Their lead in the the American League East is down to a half game over the Tampa Bay Rays and six games over the third-place Blue Jays. Toronto is 2 ½ games removed from a wild-card spot after winning four straight. Here are the standings.
Lineups
RED SOX (56-38): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (7-4, 4.30 ERA)
BLUE JAYS (48-42): TBA
Pitching: RHP Ross Stripling (3-5, 4.34 ERA)
Time: 7:07 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Stripling: Christian Arroyo 0-4, Xander Bogaerts 2-6, Michael Chavis 1-2, Bobby Dalbec 2-6, Rafael Devers 2-9, Kiké Hernández 3-6, J.D. Martinez 1-9, Hunter Renfroe 3-11, Alex Verdugo 3-7, Christian Vázquez 2-7
Blue Jays vs. Pivetta: Bo Bichette 4-6, Cavan Biggio 3-5, Santiago Espinal 0-3, Randal Grichuk 1-6, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 3-5, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0-3, Teoscar Hernández 1-7, Danny Jansen 2-5, Reese McGuire 0-1, Marcus Semien 2-5
Stat of the day: Pivetta is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in two starts against Toronto this season. In four career starts against the Blue Jays, he is 0-2 with a 7.06 ERA.
Notes: They were a season-best 22 games over .500 on July 5. They have a 5.73 ERA since and have batted .228 while averaging 3.75 runs per game … This is Toronto’s last series in Buffalo. The Blue Jays will resume playing their home games at the Rogers Centre on July 30 for the first time since 2019 because of COVID-19 restrictions … The Blue Jays are coming off a sweep of the Rangers where they outscored Texas, 25-2 … Stripling has faced the Red Sox twice this year, going 0-1 with a 9.64 ERA. In five career games against Boston, he is 2-2 with a 5.32 ERA.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.