Humble and poised, Collin Morikawa staked his claim as golf’s next big star at the British Open

He immediately moved to the front of the line of the growing group of next-gen American stars who are so ready to announce their presence with authority - elbowing out the likes of fellow major winners Jordan Speith, Justin Thomas, and Bryson DeChambeau, sprinting ahead of similarly rising players like Scottie Scheffler, Matt Wolff, or Will Zalatoris. And with the Olympics on the horizon, he could add another piece of hardware to his growing collection.

Collin Morikawa’s stunning British Open victory immediately put the young American in heady company. Morikawa’s feat of winning both the PGA and Claret Jug by age 24 matched only Tiger Woods, the line of demarcation for defining greatness to the current generation of golfers. Morikawa deserves every plaudit imaginable, his nerves-of-steel, bogey-free Sunday a testament to his mental and physical prowess.

Yet as the California native took the microphone under England’s sun-drenched evening skies and gave a victory speech Sunday as humble as his golf was impressive, his old college coach back home was thinking of one more legendary American golfer, and how much his former charge could channel popularity as much as respect.

“The best way I can say it is he’s a great guy who is going to be loved by the public as much as Phil Mickelson is loved,” Cal Berkeley coach Walter Chun said over the phone Sunday. “His parents did a great job of raising a humble, dedicated young man.”

That much was obvious as Morikawa spoke, when even the minor faux pas of calling the tournament the British Open rather what the locals refer to simply as “The Open” couldn’t dim the affection the crowds bathed him in all week. He earned the devotion by outlasting some of the biggest names (Louis Oostheizen) and hardest chargers (Spieth, Jon Rahm) in golf, and by interacting and smiling his way through his rounds a la the master, Mickelson.

Golf does well with rivalries - Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus set the everyman versus dominator vibe that Phil and Tiger would later channel. But if Brooks Koepka and DeChambeau seem content to make their modern day enmity the feature characteristic, Morikawa seems equal parts intimidation and approachability, an easy combination to root for.

Collin Morikawa answered every question asked of him on Sunday to put away the field and win his second major. Peter Morrison/Associated Press

The dominance was on clear display Sunday. When Spieth, playing a hole ahead of Morikawa and Oostheizen, made back-to-back birdies on 13 and 14 to pull within a stroke of Morikawa’s lead, Morikawa answered with his own long birdie putt on 14. Then, when it seemed the leader might finally crack on 15, having missed the fairway for the first time all day, he pitched the ball out of the fescue, rolled in his par from 10 feet, and maintained his two-stroke lead.

Spieth, who would say later, “I needed a break, and I didn’t get it from him,” never got closer again.

Morikawa wouldn’t allow it.

“He makes the impossible possible or the unbelievable believable,” Chun said. “He does things that rewrite history books and that should inspire the next generation of golfers, a lot like what Tiger did in the early 2000s. Back then golf was more like, you’re not winning a first major till at least your 20s, early 30s, and hitting your golf prime in your 30s. Tiger rewrote all that, and Collin continues to write those history books too. Ultimately if you believe in yourself that’s all that matters. It doesn’t matter what history says or what the record books say about what you’re not supposed to do. If you have that belief in yourself, that’s what matters.

“He clearly has it.”

It’s a steadiness and poise that Chun saw develop at Cal, built as much on Morikawa’s past disappointments as it was on his successes. As much as winning the Pac-12 championship while earning a business degree across four years stand out on his resume, it was twice being runner-up for the Ben Hogan award, or being unable to match Justin Suh’s 12-foot putt to lift South Carolina past Cal in the 2019 Southwestern Invitational, that forged the steel inside Morikawa’s competitive heart.

“We see the calm in him, but I believe that took time and a lot of headache to develop,” Chun said. “One example was that Pepperdine event at North Ranch in January of 2019, Collin’s last year at Cal. Down to the last hole, we were tied with USC, Collin and Justin hit wedge shots, Justin was a little outside Collin, he makes his putt, Collin has to make his 12-footer to tie, and he misses it.

“But nobody knows that, nobody sees the disappointment, nobody notices the near misses. We see what he’s accomplished, but he’s had a lot of heartache, and had to put himself in a vulnerable spot to be disappointed. We just see he was made for it, born to do this, but it really takes time. I give a lot of credit to Collin.”

Next stop, Tokyo. Riding so high he might not have needed a plane to make it to the Olympics, Morikawa is ready to represent the country of his home in the one of his roots.

“I do believe there’s a certain level of being Asian and accomplishing things,” Chun said. “Obviously Hideki [Matsuyama] won the Masters, but a level of pride that Collin will have with his half-Japanese background playing in Tokyo, being of Asian descent on such a world stage.”

Here he comes, having already arrived.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.