Jarren Duran begins gangbusters first inning for Red Sox with MLB home run No. 1

“You can see the energy, you can see the confidence. Obviously, you see the athlete,” Cora said before the game. “You see the quality of the at-bats. Yesterday against the Yankees in his first at-bat, he was down 0-2 and he battled back and made it through to some competitive pitches.

Duran passed, with his first career home run an opposite-field shot off starter Ross Stripling to begin an eight-run first inning.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Alex Cora made the decision to move Jarren Duran to second in the batting order Monday against the Blue Jays, and dropped Alex Verdugo to the No. 6 spot in the lineup. It was a test, in some regard.

Advertisement

“I’m not saying this is the way we’re gonna go the rest of the season. But it just felt right today. And we’ll see where it takes us.”

Duran’s blast was the first of three in the inning for the Red Sox, followed by a Hunter Renfroe grand slam to make it 6-0 and a Kiké Hernández solo shot. It marked the first time in franchise history the Red Sox belted three homers in a game in the top of the first inning, and their first eight-run first inning since July 2, 2015, also against Toronto on the road.

. . .

As for Verdugo, he took batting practice on the field Monday. That was a rarity; he prefers the cage because he can keep his swing simple, avoid staring at how far the ball traveled, and focus on the process.

But Verdugo said his process needed to be a bit more visual Monday, so he elected for BP not just in the cage, but on the field with his teammates.

“Just to see a couple of balls, some nice line drives over the shortstop’s head,” Verdugo said.

Advertisement

Hitting coach Tim Hyers stood in back of Verdugo, filming him while he took his hacks and providing some instant feedback between rounds.

Verdugo has scuffled the last month and a half. Prior to Monday, he was hitting .254 since July 1, with just two homers and 54.8 percent of his contact pounded into the ground.

“My lower body is drifting,” Verdugo said. “I have the feeling of staying back where my head is staying back, but my hips and my legs are drifting forward.”

That has caused Verdugo to play catch-up. When your body drifts forward, the ball gets on top of you quicker, resulting in late swings or having to adjust on the fly. That’s when everything breaks down, resulting in weak contact.

“My shoulders are coming out [of the zone], my hips are coming out,” Verdugo said. “What I usually do so well is I stand upright. I’m together.”

Verdugo got plate appearances in each of the first two innings and walked in both, scoring on Renfroe’s grand slam and Danny Santana’s second-inning double. He fouled off some tough pitches during the eight-pitch at-bat in the first, and didn’t bite on a Stripling changeup below the zone for ball four.

“I keep trying to hit a five-run homer and it’s like, ‘Oh that’s gonna get me out of my little rut,’ but nah, man,” Verdugo said. “Those base hits, just seeing the ball and putting it in play and catching a couple barrels is gonna give me what I need.”

Advertisement

. . .

Santana was activated from the injured list at the expense of Christian Arroyo, who went on for the third time this season, this time with the left hamstring he strained reaching for a throw on Sunday night . . . Chris Sale will continue his rehab stint in Portland on Tuesday. Cora said he will pitch three or four innings. “If it was up to Chris, he would go seven tomorrow, to be honest with you,” Cora said. “He feels that good. But we got to be patient, like I said, and just stay with the process. We’ve been very patient throughout and we’re not going to deviate from that.”

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.