Lifetime stadium bans are not without enforcement challenges

Despite the threat of arrest, it does not take a great deal of imagination to conjure up a banned fan returning to the scene of their crime by accompanying another ticket holder and obscuring their face enough that security would not happen to catch them at the turnstile or later at their seats.

Declaring a fan banned for life from a stadium, like just what happened in The Bronx with the thrower of a baseball at Alex Verdugo’s back, is a forceful declaration of intolerance from teams and leagues.

Maybe banned fans have been back.

Nobody really knows.

“It is certainly difficult to enforce, but our protocol includes sending an official notification that the individual is not allowed on Fenway Park property which gives law enforcement the ability to arrest them if they are found inside the ballpark,” said Red Sox spokesperson Zineb Curran in an email. “That threat offers a significant deterrent for fans that have been banned. We also flag them in the ticketing system so that they cannot purchase tickets or receive them through the ballpark app.

“While this method is not foolproof, it’s an approach we think sends a strong message against serious forms of unacceptable behavior at Fenway Park that have warranted such a severe penalty.”

Perhaps because it doesn’t want to reveal strategies or for other reasons, MLB declined to comment about its ban enforcement measures when asked, and the Celtics did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lifetime ban slapped by the Yankees and MLB on the Yankee Stadium fan is one of several such incidents Boston teams have been involved with the last couple of years.

A fan was banned for life from TD Garden by the Celtics in May after he threw a water bottle at ex-Celtic Kyrie Irving, and a Fenway Park attendee received the ban in 2017 for uttering a racial slur at an anthem singer.

The Red Sox’ email said “several people” have been banned for life for violating Fenway Park’s Code of Conduct.

The club does not employ facial recognition technology.

And, the Red Sox said nobody’s violated the ban -- that they know of.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB.