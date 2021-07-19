NHL will reportedly take break next season for Beijing Olympics

ESPN reported that sources with knowledge of the schedule confirmed Monday that the NHL will take a break next season, from Feb. 5-22, 2022, for the Beijing Olympics.

The report says the schedule, to be released Thursday, is expected to include a caveat that NHL participation in the 2022 Winter Games isn’t yet guaranteed. Opening ceremonies are scheduled for Feb. 4, 2022, with preliminary-round men’s hockey games slated to begin around Feb. 9.

The NHL skipped the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, but agreed to allow its players to return to the Olympics in 2022 and 2026 as part of last summer’s four-year extension of the collective bargaining agreement. But that agreement didn’t guarantee NHL players would participate, with the league still having to resolve issues with the International Olympic Committee that the NHL claims kept players home in 2018.