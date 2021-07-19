Peyton and Eli Manning ink deal to join MNF MegaCast for 10 games a year over three seasons

ESPN has finally landed Peyton Manning as a “Monday Night Football” commentator. It’s just not in a way anyone expected, and it won’t be for the full season. Walt Disney Company announced on Monday a partnership with Manning and his Omaha Productions company in which Peyton and Eli Manning will be part of a “Monday Night Football” MegaCast for 10 games a year the next three seasons. Manning, who will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame next month, has long been rumored as a “Monday Night Football” commentator since he retired after the 2015 season, but the sides were never able to reach an agreement. Now fans will be able to get his views, albeit in a different format and with his brother, who retired last year after leading the New York Giants to two Super Bowl championships. The Manning’s MegaCast will debut the first three weeks of this season, including the Sept. 13 opener between the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders, with the remaining seven weeks to be announced. It will air on ESPN2 and be streamed on ESPN+ while the standard broadcast will be on ESPN and/or ABC. The MNF crew of Steve Levy , Brian Griese , Louis Riddick , Lisa Salters , and John Parry will return for a second season. MegaCasts had been a staple of ESPN’s coverage of the College Football Playoffs before it expanded to the NFL last year. The Week 2 game between the New Orleans Saints and Raiders averaged 15.59 million viewers on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, which was one of the most-watched MNF games of the season. ESPN also brought back the MegaCast for the wild-card round game between Baltimore and the Tennessee Titans. ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement that the MegaCast is designed to be a great complement to the traditional telecast. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in April when the league finalized its new 11-year broadcast agreements that the networks would have more leeway for alternate broadcasts.

SEC commissioner wants oversight changes

Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey echoed the NCAA president’s call for potential changes in how college athletics are governed , though he did not endorse a breakaway by the five most powerful leagues. Sankey spoke about the need for change to open SEC Media Days, less than a week after NCAA President Mark Emmert said it’s time to consider decentralizing and deregulating college sports in a shifting of the traditional power structure. Emmert’s stance, Sankey said, “does speak to we’re going to have to administer this differently” but not necessarily formally separating Power Five conferences from the pack. “Yet I think people are going to be asking that question of me,” Sankey said. “I think within our programs people will ask that question of me. I think nationally people will ask that question of me. But it doesn’t predict that kind of outcome at this point.” The powerhouse SEC and the rest of the college football are preparing for a fall season amid one of the most tumultuous periods in college sports. Aside from the heavy impacts of the pandemic, the landscape has clearly changed with a Supreme Court ruling against the NCAA last month in an antitrust case related to caps on education-related compensation ... Bruce Rasmussen, the Creighton athletic director who oversaw the rise of the men’s basketball team and the school’s transition to the Big East Conference during his tenure over the past 27 years, will retire next month.

SOCCER

D.C. United’s Hines-Ike out for a while

D.C. United’s Brendan Hines-Ike suffered a fractured hip socket two weeks ago, and although the organization has not set a recovery timetable, he seems likely to miss several months. Hines-Ike, who was hurt in the July 3 match against Toronto FC, was placed on the MLS injured list before Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Philadelphia. He is required to sit out at least six matches, but given the extent of the injury, which was revealed , his absence is expected to extend into the fall. United said Hines-Ike, 26, suffered a “posterior wall fracture to the acetabulum in his left hip” and will not undergo surgery. Before being sidelined, he led the team in starts and was second in minutes, filling a key role in United’s improving defense.

MISCELLANY

Teichmann wins in return

Swiss player Jil Teichmann made a successful return to the Palermo Ladies Open two years after she won the title. The third-seeded Teichmann launched her bid for a third WTA title by defeating Spanish qualifier Marina Bassols Ribera 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the first round ... Arlette Snyder, the mother of Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder, has died, the team announced Monday. Arlette Snyder had been a partial owner of the Washington Football Team after she and other family members backed Daniel Snyder’s bid to purchase the team for approximately $800 million in 1999, then a record price for an NFL franchise. Daniel Snyder’s father, Gerald, died in 2003 from complications from heart surgery.

