USA Basketball places Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine in health and safety protocol

“Out of an abundance of caution, USA Basketball Men’s National Team member Zach LaVine has been placed under USA Basketball’s health and safety protocols and will not travel with the team to Tokyo today,” USA basketball announced in a released statement. “USA Basketball hopes that Zach will be able to join the team in Tokyo later this week.”

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine did not travel with the US men’s basketball team to Tokyo on Monday after USA basketball officials placed him in a health and safety protocol.

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine, dunking on Spain's Alex Abrines in an exhibition on Sunday in Las Vegas, did not join Team USA on its trip to Tokyo on Monday after being placed in the health and safety protocol.

The US is slated to start Olympic Group A play July 25 vs. France. It will be followed by group contests vs. Iran July 28 and the Czech Republic July 31.

Advertisement

Ex-UConn women’s star Samuelson out of Tokyo

Katie Lou Samuelson is out of inaugural 3-on-3 women’s basketball at the Olympics after contracting COVID-19 while training in Las Vegas. “I will not be able to go and compete in Tokyo,” Samuelson said in a statement. “Competing in the Olympics has been a dream of mine since I was a little girl and I hope someday soon I can come back to realize that dream.

“I am especially heartbroken as I am fully vaccinated and took every precaution, but I know everything will work itself out in the way it’s supposed to. I wish nothing but the best to my [USA Basketball] teammates as they go out there and crush it. I’ll be cheering you in every step of the way.”

Samuelson, who plays for the WNBA’s Seattle Storm, flew home to get vaccinated during her European season so that she would be ready to help the US qualify for the Olympics in May. She’ll be replaced on the roster by Jackie Young, who played for the US in a 3-on-3 training camp in 2020 and also competed in the event in the 2019 World Beach Games. Young joins Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray and her Las Vegas Aces teammate Kelsey Plum.

Advertisement

The US 3-on-3 flew to Tokyo Monday with the 5-on-5 men’s and women’s team. The 3-on-3 Olympic tournament starts on July 24 with preliminary rounds played until July 27. The quarterfinals will be played on July 27 with the semifinals and finals the next day.

Kara Eaker, US women’s gymnastics alternate, tests positive

Kara Eaker, an alternate on the United States women’s gymnastics team, has tested positive for COVID-19 in an Olympic training camp in Japan.

Al Fong, the personal coach for both Eaker and fellow Olympic alternate Leanne Wong, confirmed the positive test in an email to The Associated Press. The coach said Eaker, 18, was vaccinated against the novel coronavirus two months ago.

Eaker and Wong have been placed in isolation.

USA Gymnastics did not identify Eaker or Wong but said in a statement the athlete who tested positive and another alternate would be subject to additional quarantine restrictions.

“The Olympic athletes moved to separate lodging accommodations and a separate training facility, as originally planned, and will continue their preparation for the Games,” the organization said in a statement. “The entire delegation continues to be vigilant and will maintain strict protocols while they are in Tokyo.”

The four alternates — Eaker, Wong, Kayla DiCello and Emma Malabuyo — traveled to Japan with the six-woman US delegation of world and Olympic champion Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum, Sunisa Lee, MyKayla Skinner and Jade Carey.

Advertisement

The positive test came after Eaker received what was described as a “false positive” over the weekend. Eaker took a subsequent test that was negative before testing positive again multiple times.

“Kara is s doing very well with no symptoms,” said Karla Grimes, who works at GAGE Center, the gym in the Kansas City, Missouri, suburbs where Eaker trains, in an email to the AP. “She is incredibly strong and very brave. Although this is a very disappointing outcome for her, she wants everyone to know she is OK.”

Olympics composer steps down amid controversy

Keigo Oyamada, 52, the composer of music for the Olympics who uses the stage name Cornelius, announced on Twitter he had submitted his resignation to the Tokyo organizing committee after acknowledging as a student he bullied classmates with disabilities. It was a shocking development that came just four days before he was to oversee music for the opening ceremony.

Shortly after the announcement, parts of interviews he had given in the 1990s to a Japanese magazine, in which he described how he had abused classmates years earlier, surfaced on social media. The interviews quoted Oyamada saying that he had taunted children with Down syndrome, stripped classmates naked and forced them to masturbate.

With pressure building and a petition calling for his resignation, Oyamada said he had grown “keenly aware that I lacked consideration of many people when I accepted the offer to participate” in the Olympic ceremonies.



