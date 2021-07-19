What, us, stumbling? Red Sox score eight in first, rout Blue Jays in Buffalo

Yet Cora remained steady, knowing that across a 162-game season, offensive ruts happen. Their six losses in eight games was just another pothole in the road. The Sox, as they have all year, would get through it.

His Red Sox, fresh off the All-Star break, dropped two out of three to the Yankees — a team they were 6-0 against before that series. The Sox scored just six runs and hit a forgettable .172.

And then on Monday, the Red Sox ripped the Blue Jays for eight runs in the first inning and three in the second on the way to a 13-4 victory.

A reshuffled lineup did the damage. Following a Kiké Hernández leadoff double, Jarren Duran belted his first big-league homer off Jays starter Ross Stripling, putting the Sox up 2-0. The former No. 2 hitter, Alex Verdugo, drew a one-out walk to load the bases in the No. 6 spot, and Hunter Renfroe scalded a grand slam to left-center field.

That was it for Stripling, who was in the showers when Hernández came up again and stung reliever Anthony Kay for a two-run shot, his first of two homers on the night.

The lineup, which also dropped J.D. Martinez from third to fifth — behind Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers — was reworked in part to get Martinez going. The designated hitter responded with two doubles, four hits, and a walk.

Devers had a solo shot and Danny Santana a two-run double in the second. Santana, activated from the injured list before the game, also homered in the fourth to make it 12-0. Nick Pivetta was the beneficiary of all the offense, pitching 6⅔ innings despite giving up 11 hits, including a four-run Toronto third in which Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left the bases loaded.

“I think you go through ups and downs during the season,” Cora said before the game. “Yesterday [against the Yankeees], there were some good things that we did. We just didn’t put the ball in play. We just didn’t cash in. You’re gonna go through stretches like this. Let’s try this and see what happens.”

