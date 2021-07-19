Security officials: Roadside bomb kills 18 in Baghdad market

BAGHDAD (AP) — A roadside bomb attack targeted a Baghdad suburb Monday, killing at least 18 people and wounding dozens of others at a crowded market, two Iraqi security officials said.

The attack took place in Sadr City, the officials said. They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. It happened a day before the Eid al-Adha holiday when the market was busy with shoppers.

Piles of merchandise lay on the ground after the explosion. Shopkeepers recounted to security forces how the blast had occurred as they salvaged what items they could.