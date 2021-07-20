Drawn to the light in Showtime’s ‘The End’

Showtime recently premiered a British-Australian import that is straight-up all about death. Almost every character’s story line intersects with death somehow, through suicide, assisted suicide, cancer, you name it. The title of the show? “The End,” of course.

Oh, and by the way, it’s a comedy.

Being a morbid soul deep down, I enjoyed it, despite its flaws. The cast is excellent, with Frances O’Connor as Kate, a palliative care doctor in Australia, and Harriet Walter as her suicidal mother, Edie. Kate pushes Edie into a retirement community, and Edie is disgusted and angry. So during the day, Kate deals with dying patients, including an ailing woman who, with her husband, is planning to take her own life when the suffering becomes too much. And at night Kate copes with her difficult mother, who is threatening once again to kill herself. Kate is also raising her two children alone; her husband is in jail for white-collar crimes.