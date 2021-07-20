Signed, sealed, delivered: ‘The Last Letter From Your Lover,’ on Netflix

I’m sorry, but if you don’t have a soft spot for corny, swooning romantic melodramas — the kind where lovers wait in vain at train stations in the rain, where the leads read their letters to each other in moony voice-overs — then you probably don’t like movies at all. “The Last Letter From Your Lover,” a British production posing as a Netflix original, pushes all the right creamy buttons with satisfaction, suggesting a cross between “The Notebook” and “Brief Encounter” plonked down in Swinging London and the French Riviera.

“Last Letter” starts in 1965, with Jenny Stirling (Shailene Woodley), the American wife of a cold-fish industrialist (Joe Alwyn), recovering from an auto accident with a decorous scar on her cheek and a nasty case of amnesia. Meanwhile, in 2020 London, cynical journalist Ellie (Felicity Jones) comes across a cache of old love letters in the newsroom archives, written to Jenny by a mysterious “Mr. B.” As Ellie and a conveniently handsome archivist named Rory (Nabhaan Rizwan), read the letters, the flashbacks start tumbling forth like sands through the hourglass …

Nabhaan Rizwan and Felicity Jones in "The Last Letter From Your Lover." Parisa Taghizadeh/NETFLIX

“Mr. B.” is one Andrew O’Hare (Callum Turner), a world-weary foreign correspondent who comes to the Riviera to write a profile of the industrialist and stays to become smitten with his wife. The screenplay, by Nick Payne and Esta Spaulding, adapted from a novel by Jojo Mayes, leads the couple and the audience up to the brink of surrender with taste, heat, and a reliance on cliché that feels like comfort food rather than the same old hash. Augustine Frizzell’s direction is, likewise, skilled and sometimes gorgeous (that shot of Jenny at sunset, the terrace merging with the sea) but not afraid to turn up the purple when necessary. “The Last Letter From Your Lover” almost feels too well made for a melodrama until you remember that the “women’s pictures” of classic Hollywood were solid rock themselves.

Will Jenny leave the fish for the journalist? Will Ellie treat Rory as more than a notch on a bedpost? Will the two time periods eventually come together with a soft, satisfying thwap moistened by the audience’s sobs? Some of the answers are yes, but I’ll leave it to you to figure out which. Anyway, the pleasure of “The Last Letter From Your Lover” lies in its faith in the old verities of love found, love lost (and lost again, and again) and love eventually re-won. The clothes are swank and period appropriate, Jenny turning up in any number of Jackie Kennedy outfits, including one pillbox-pink number, and the soundtrack acting as Greek chorus via cuts by Marianne Faithfull, Aretha Franklin, Nancy Sinatra, and a wonderful old British pop hit by Doris Troy called “What’cha Gonna Do About It.” Indeed, Jenny, what’cha?

Shailene Woodley and Callum Turner in "The Last Letter From Your Lover." Parisa Taghizadeh/NETFLIX

The traditional approach for this genre is to lard the actors with unconvincing old age makeup for the final act, but “Last Letter” avoids even that trap by casting Ben Cross (“Chariots of Fire”) and Diana Kent as older versions of Andrew and Jenny. Do they look much like Turner and Woodley? Not really and it doesn’t matter: The actors’ gravitas is such that Jones’s Ellie looks vaguely insipid in their company, which, again, is entirely appropriate. “The Last Letter From Your Lover” works its genteel, British way up to a pitch of proper tear-jerking, which is always the reward for a piece of honest corn and which, in the right hands, leaves the audience feeling glad to be had. The movie’s a guilty pleasure so sure of itself that you don’t have to feel guilty at all.

★★★

THE LAST LETTER FROM YOUR LOVER

Directed by Augustine Frizzell. Written by Nick Payne and Esta Spaulding, based on the novel by Jojo Mayes. Starring Shailene Woodley, Callum Turner, Felicity Jones, Joe Alwyn, Nabhaan Rizwan. Available on Netflix. 110 minutes. Unrated (as PG-13; language, proper Brits having improper sex in restaurant cloakrooms)





