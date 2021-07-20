Cactus water is making a splash

Pricklee, a new Boston-based company, introduced drinks made from the fruit of the prickly pear cactus from Mexico. Handout

“Stay hydrated” is the mantra we hear when the temperature soars. To add to good old plain water, here’s a new one to quench thirst: cactus water from Pricklee, a Boston-based company. The refreshing drink hit the shelves earlier this year and is made from the pink fruit of the prickly pear cactus that grows in Mexico. However, the spiny plant flourishes in many regions throughout the world. Five friends started the company, all pharmacists, who met in their post-doctorate program at the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in Boston. “As health care workers, we struggled with finding a plant-based option for after a workout or a run that wasn’t coconut water,” says co-founder Kun Yang. A friend who also became a co-founder, Mo Hassoun, introduced the idea — he grew up in Lebanon drinking the nutritious, freshly squeezed juice from cactus fruits. With 35 calories for a 12-ounce can, the beverage comes in three flavors: Prickly Pear, which has a hint of watermelon; Mango Ginger and Strawberry Hibiscus, juicier and mildly sweet from agave (2.99 each). The cactus water seems to have already made a splash. Still, to get the word out, you might notice five men running around the city on weekends decked out in a cactus costume handing out the cans. Available at Foodie’s Urban Marketplace, 1421 Washington St., Boston, 617-266-9911; Pemberton Farms Marketplace, 2225 Mass. Ave., Cambridge, 617- 491-2244; Volante Farms, 292 Forest St., Needham, 781-444-2351; Concord Market, 77 Lowell Road, Concord, 978-369-7500, and others, and at prickle.com.