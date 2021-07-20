Recipe: Pair pattypan squash with green globe zucchini, corn, and cherry tomatoes in this glorious summer gratin

Serves 6

Pair cute yellow pattypan squash with little green globe zucchini and cherry tomatoes in a gratin to celebrate summer's glorious triumvirate. Fresh basil and a cheesy breadcrumb topping are the only embellishments in a dish that lets the garden vegetables shine on their own. If you can't find the patty pan and green globe varieties, cut up the smallest summer squash and zucchini you can find. To keep the gratin from becoming watery, cook the vegetables in a skillet first to allow some of their liquid to evaporate before baking. You can assemble the gratin in the morning, refrigerate it, and heat it for supper; just add a few minutes to the cooking time, and cover the top loosely with foil if the breadcrumbs brown before the vegetables are hot. You'll get six side-dish servings from the gratin, but if you want to make it a main course for four, stir in cannellini beans or cooked pasta. A fried egg on top wouldn't hurt.

Olive oil (for the dish) 1 cup panko or other plain white breadcrumbs 4 tablespoons olive oil 6 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan Salt and pepper, to taste 8 small yellow pattypan or green globe squash, or a combination (about 1 3/4 pounds) ½ onion, finely chopped 1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved 2 ears fresh corn, kernels removed from the cobs ¼ cup fresh basil leaves, sliced or torn Extra fresh basil, cut or turn (for garnish)

1. Set the oven at 400 degrees. Lightly oil a 2-quart shallow baking dish.

2. In a bowl, mix the panko or breadcrumbs, 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, the Parmesan, and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Work the oil into the panko with your fingers.

3. Trim the ends of the pattypan or green squash. Cut them into 1/2-inch slices. Halve the slices if they are large.

4. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add the squash and cook for 5 to 6 minutes, or until the edges start to brown.

5. Sprinkle with salt and add the onion and tomatoes. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes more, or until the vegetables begin to soften.

6. Stir in the corn and cook 5 minutes more. Stir in the basil. (Total stovetop cooking time is 15 minutes.)

7. Transfer the vegetables to the baking dish and sprinkle with the breadcrumbs. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes, or until the vegetables are hot and the breadcrumbs are golden. Garnish with extra basil.

Sally Pasley Vargas