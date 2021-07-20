Recipe: The popular summer salad of watermelon and feta is ideal on a sweltering day

Serves 6

Refreshing and hearty, the popular summer salad of watermelon mixed with feta is ideal for a backyard cookout on a sweltering day. The best watermelon to use is a small seedless variety, sometimes labeled "personal." Each weighs less than 6 pounds and you rarely get a mushy middle because there are no seeds. Cut up the melon and toss it with cherry tomatoes, red onion, vinaigrette, and a generous sprinkle of mint. You have to wait till the last minute to do this so the fruit won't release too much juice. Have everything prepped and ready. Once it's tossed, top with feta and a fiery hot serrano for a little heat and contrasting flavor. You only need half the melon for this salad. Use the other half for dessert or blitz it with rum or vodka or tequila into boozy slushies. Another way to beat the heat.

½ small (or "personal") seedless watermelon 1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved ¼ red onion, thinly sliced Grated rind and juice of 1 lemon 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar ¼ cup olive oil 4 tablespoons chopped fresh mint Salt, to taste 4 ounces feta, broken into large chunks 1 serrano chile pepper, cored and very thinly sliced (for garnish)

1. Slice the watermelon into thick pieces, remove the rind, and cut the flesh into 1-inch dice. You should have about 8 cups.

2. In a large bowl, combine the watermelon with the tomatoes, onion, lemon rind and juice, vinegar, olive oil, and 3 tablespoons of the mint. Sprinkle with a pinch of salt. Gently fold the mixture until it is well combined.

3. Transfer the salad to a platter. Top with feta, the remaining 1 tablespoon mint, and the serrano.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick