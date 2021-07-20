Recipe: Singapore rice noodles with shrimp and ham is a satisfying, quick, healthy stir-fry

Serves 4 generously

Singapore rice noodles, a stir-fry made with curry powder, didn't actually originate in Singapore, according to chef Damian D'Silva of the restaurant, Kin, in the lobby of Straits Clan, a private club in Singapore; the chef is well-versed in the cooking of his homeland and in Chinese, Malaysian, Portuguese, Indian, and Eurasian cuisines. He thinks that Singapore noodles were invented in Hong Kong in the '50s or '60s as a hybrid dish. It was cheap, healthy, and filling, and with curry powder in the mix, it was considered exotic. Singapore noodles became especially popular among workers who wanted an inexpensive lunch or dinner. To make the dish, soak thin rice vermicelli noodles in boiling water for 15 minutes to soften them while you stir-fry shrimp. Make a sauce with red bell pepper, strips of ham (or barbecued pork), and curry powder. Toss the noodles and sauce with scrambled egg and bean sprouts and garnish it with a shower of thinly sliced scallions and fresh cilantro. It's full of good flavors and very satisfying. The workers had the right idea.

2 tablespoons sake or white wine 1 piece (1 1/2 inches) fresh ginger, finely chopped ½ teaspoon Asian sesame oil 1 pound raw medium shrimp, peeled 1 package (6 to 7 ounces) thin rice vermicelli noodles 5 tablespoons canola oil 1 egg, lightly beaten 1 medium red onion, thinly sliced 4 cloves garlic, finely chopped 2 tablespoons curry powder 1 red bell pepper, cored, seeded, and cut into thin matchsticks 4 ounces Black Forest ham, cut into matchsticks ½ cup chicken stock 2 tablespoons soy sauce 1 teaspoon salt 2 cups bean sprouts 4 scallions, thinly sliced (for garnish) 1 bunch fresh cilantro, coarsely chopped (for garnish)

1. In a bowl large enough to hold all the shrimp, mix together the sake or white wine, ginger, and sesame oil.

2. Make slits along the back of the shrimp to butterfly them, removing the veins. Add the shrimp to the sake or wine mixture and toss well; set aside for 10 minutes.

3. Bring a tea kettle of water to a boil. In a deep bowl large enough to hold the rice noodles, place the noodles. Pour boiling water over the noodles to cover them. With tongs, push the noodles down into the water so they are all submerged. Set aside for 15 minutes, or until they are very tender, using the tongs to turn the noodles several times. Drain and rinse with cold water.

4. In a large wok or nonstick skillet over medium high heat, heat 1 tablespoon of the canola oil. When it is hot, add the egg and use a rubber spatula to scramble it for a 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a bowl.

5. Add 2 tablespoons canola oil to the pan. When it is shimmering, add the shrimp and stir-fry for 3 minutes, or until the shrimp are opaque and cooked through. Transfer to the bowl of sake or wine marinade.

6. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons canola oil to the pan and heat until it is shimmering. Add the onion, garlic, and curry powder. Stir-fry for 2 minutes, or until the mixture is very fragrant.

7. Add the red pepper and ham. Stir-fry 2 minutes more.

8. Add the chicken stock, soy sauce, and salt to the pan. Bring to a boil. Add the rice noodles, and cook, stirring constantly, for 3 minutes, or until the noodles are hot.

9. Return the shrimp to the pan with the egg and bean sprouts. Toss lightly just until they are combined.

10. Sprinkle with scallions and cilantro.

Nina Simonds