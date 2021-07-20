Watch: Matt Damon and Ben Affleck team up for ‘The Last Duel’

The trailer for the film — which opens in theaters Oct. 15 and also stars Damon, 50, and Affleck, 48 —gives us a first look at a mullet-sporting Damon and a blonde Affleck set against the backdrop of medieval Europe.

The trailer for “The Last Duel” — the second joint screenwriting venture for Matt Damon and Ben Affleck after “Good Will Hunting” shot the BFFs to stardom 20-plus years ago — was released by 20th Century Studios Tuesday, showing the dynamic duo a long way from Boston.

Set in 14th century France, the historical drama, based on true events, follows knight Jean de Carrouges (Damon) whose wife, Marguerite (Jodie Comer of “Killing Eve” fame), is sexually assaulted by Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), once a friend of Carrouges, who denies her accusation. Carrogues then challenges Le Gris to the country’s final sanctioned trial by combat, with Marguerite set to be burned alive if Carrogues loses. Affleck plays Count Pierre d’Alençon, who, from the trailer, also seems to be caught up in settling the deadly rivalry.

The pair, who also co-starred in 1999′s “Dogma” and co-executive-produced the TV series “Project Greenlight,” have not penned a screenplay together since “Good Will Hunting” won them the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Nicole Holofcener (”Can You Ever Forgive Me?”) also co-wrote “The Last Duel,” which was directed by Ridley Scott (who also directed Damon in 2016′s ”The Martian.”) Affleck and Damon also served as executive producers on the film.

“‘Good Will Hunting’ took us such a long time, and we always told ourselves and each other we just don’t have time to write,” Damon said on The Bill Simmons Podcast in 2019. “And then this one (”The Last Duel”), we wrote so fast and I think it’s because in the intervening 25 years, we did nothing but make movies, so we know so much more about it now.

“Our process was so much more streamlined that without even trying to — we didn’t set a deadline for ourselves. I’d just show up at his house or he’d show up at my house and we’d write for three hours. We’d take the kids to school and then we’d just grab a coffee and sit down and start working, and suddenly it’s like, ‘Wait we have 20 pages?’”

Based on the 2004 book “The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France” by Eric Jager, the film was supposed to be released on Christmas in 2020, according to Variety, but a pause in production due to COVID-19 pushed back the release date.

