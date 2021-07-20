15-year-old boy arrested on gun charge after shooting incident in Mattapan

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on a gun charge in Mattapan Wednesday after allegedly fleeing a chaotic scene that ended with another teenager shot, police said.
A group of teenagers fled the area of Tennis Road and Blue Hill Avenue when officers responded to reports of a fight at around 5:26 p.m., Boston police spokesman Sgt. Detective John Boyle said.
Minutes later, between six and eight gunshots erupted and police saw two suspects fleeing towards Favre Street on bicycles, according to a statement from police. One of the suspects threw away a fanny pack as they fled, the statement said. Police found an American Tactical Semi-Automatic .22 containing ten rounds of ammunition inside the bag, according to Boyle.
Advertisement
Police chased down one of the suspects — the 15-year-old boy — and arrested him. He is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court. The other suspect escaped police, the statement said.
Police later found another male teenager in Almont Park who had been shot, the statement said. He was transported to a local hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries.
Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.