15-year-old boy arrested on gun charge after shooting incident in Mattapan

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on a gun charge in Mattapan Wednesday after allegedly fleeing a chaotic scene that ended with another teenager shot, police said.

A group of teenagers fled the area of Tennis Road and Blue Hill Avenue when officers responded to reports of a fight at around 5:26 p.m., Boston police spokesman Sgt. Detective John Boyle said.

Minutes later, between six and eight gunshots erupted and police saw two suspects fleeing towards Favre Street on bicycles, according to a statement from police. One of the suspects threw away a fanny pack as they fled, the statement said. Police found an American Tactical Semi-Automatic .22 containing ten rounds of ammunition inside the bag, according to Boyle.