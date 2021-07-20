Back on Earth, here’s how some people are reacting to Bezos’s trip to space

As Jeff Bezos was launched into space on Tuesday, people back on Earth had plenty to say about his trip, with many critical of his company’s business practices and Bezos’ own personal fortune.

For some, the billionaire’s space trip has become a flashpoint in the debate over vast concentrations of wealth among a privileged few. According to an analysis by ProPublica, the 25 richest Americans were worth $1.1 trillion by the end of 2018, their wealth equivalent to that of 14.3 million American wage-earners.