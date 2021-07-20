In hearing, Baker tells Legislature ‘time is of the essence’ for spending federal COVID aid

Baker, a Republican, has been pressing the Democratic-led Legislature for weeks to speed up the process of allocating $4.9 billion in discretionary funds — which lawmakers say could take months or years — but the officials’ virtual gathering marked the tensest yet public airing of those different approaches. State lawmakers emphasized the need to make thoughtful, deliberate selections while Baker warned that “some of this stuff needs to be done soon to be done well.”

“We can’t let this opportunity pass by to make these investments now,” Baker said at a virtual State House hearing, ticking off priorities like substance abuse treatment, housing assistance, and workforce development. “Time is of the essence.”

Governor Charlie Baker on Tuesday exhorted state lawmakers to spend billions of dollars in federal COVID-19 aid more quickly as one top legislator questioned whether a recent Baker administration spending choice followed the law.

State lawmakers set aside $200 million of the federal aid for Baker to spend in the short term, and this week the administration announced it would spend $186 million of it to aid fiscally distressed hospitals, bridge staffing gaps in inpatient psychiatric facilities, and invest in workforce development.

At the hearing on Tuesday, state Senator Michael Rodrigues, the Westport Democrat who leads the chamber’s budget efforts, chided Baker for using those “in-case-of-emergency-break-glass” funds now when they might be needed later to address the rise of the Delta variant. And he suggested that the priorities Baker had chosen were not permitted under the strict language of the law, which he read aloud to Baker and the rest of the committee.

“I question how you can use those available funds for those expenditures,” Rodrigues said. “To me, it seems clear that the law restricted use of those funds to very specific areas, irregardless of how beneficial and how well-meaning those expenditures were.”

The administration’s spending “is not authorized” under the law, Rodrigues said later in the hearing to Michael Heffernan, the administration’s budget secretary.

Baker and Heffernan defended the administration’s funding choices, saying they were in line with the law’s limitations and aimed at ameliorating urgent needs. And Baker said the state is well-situated to handle the Delta variant, with a large stock of personal protective equipment and robust testing capacity.

