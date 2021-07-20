Burlington’s new police chief is 20-year veteran of department

Burlington’s Police Department has a new leader. Thomas Browne, a 20-year veteran of the department, was recently appointed the town’s new police chief and on June 30 was sworn into the job.

Browne, who was most recently deputy chief, succeeded Michael Kent, who retired July 1 following a 40-year career in law enforcement.

Beginning with the Burlington department as a patrol officer in 2001, Browne was named a drug detective in 2003 and was promoted to sergeant in 2004. Initially a patrol sergeant, he was elevated to detective sergeant in 2005 and starting in 2008 also served as traffic sergeant. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2013, and deputy chief in 2018.