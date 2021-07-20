Chatham beaches reopen after group of Portuguese man o’ war wash ashore

“There must have been some sort of pod of them relatively close together and strong winds pushed them to shore,” Tobin said.

By around 12 p.m., town officials had spotted seven of the jellyfish-like creatures across Harding’s, Cockle Cove, and Ridgedale beaches and shut them down, Dan Tobin, director of Chatham’s parks and recreation department, said. The total rose to 15 by the end of the day.

A trio of beaches in Chatham reopened Tuesday after they were shuttered to the public when a group of extraterritorial Portuguese man o’ war washed up on the sand Monday.

Town staff members buried the creatures to prevent any interactions with passersby. All three beaches reopened to the public Tuesday.

Advertisement

“Town staff walked Harding’s Beach this morning and there were no signs of Portuguese man o’ war,” a post on the town’s Facebook page read.

The man o’ war, while closely resembling a jellyfish, is in fact a siphonophore, which means it is comprised of four separate organisms that each perform a specific task, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The creature is known for its balloon-like top that keeps it afloat and tentacles that typically stretch anywhere from 30 to 100 feet long, NOAA says.

A sting from the creature is not considered deadly to humans, but can leave behind a painful welt on the skin, according to NOAA.

Monday was the second time this year a large group of man o’ war have appeared on Massachusetts beaches. On June 30, a bewildering 42 of the creatures washed up on two beaches in Nantucket.

A few man o’ war typically float into New England waters every year. One of the creatures was spotted at Horseneck Beach last September.

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.