Concord outfits police officers, cruisers with video cameras

The Concord Police Department has completed its implementation of a new program to outfit its police officers and cruisers with video cameras.

All officers were issued body cameras, while in-car cameras have been installed in each marked and unmarked vehicle, according to the town, which spent $197,000 for the equipment. The police are managing the videos with a cloud-based system provided by WatchGuard, the firm that supplied the cameras.

Concord reached agreement with its local police union in July 2020 to initiate the program, but its start was delayed in part by the pandemic.