Developer seeks to build 56 apartments in Norwell

A Concord developer wants permission to build 56 apartments in 10 new buildings near the intersection of High, Grove, and Washington streets in Norwell under the state’s Chapter 40B affordable housing law.

The law allows projects that include affordable units to bypass local zoning rules in communities where less than 10 percent of the existing housing stock is classified as affordable; Norwell has just shy of 5 percent, according to town planner Kenneth Kirkland.

In the proposed development, Northland Residential Corp. would set aside 14 of the apartments as affordable, according to the application filed with the town in April.