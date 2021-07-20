Developer seeks to build 56 apartments in Norwell

A Concord developer wants permission to build 56 apartments in 10 new buildings near the intersection of High, Grove, and Washington streets in Norwell under the state’s Chapter 40B affordable housing law.
The law allows projects that include affordable units to bypass local zoning rules in communities where less than 10 percent of the existing housing stock is classified as affordable; Norwell has just shy of 5 percent, according to town planner Kenneth Kirkland.
In the proposed development, Northland Residential Corp. would set aside 14 of the apartments as affordable, according to the application filed with the town in April.
The 10 new buildings would be built on what are now four separate lots at 15, 19, 27, and 35 High Street. The plan calls for tearing down the existing single-family homes, two of which are vacant. One of the homes had been used as an office. The property abuts an office park and is across from a CVS on what turns into a more rural setting farther down High Street.
Neighbors objected to the plan at a July 7 hearing of the Norwell Zoning Board of Appeals, saying it was too large for the site and would exacerbate existing traffic problems at the busy intersection. The next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4.
