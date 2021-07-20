Drivers told to avoid I-93 southbound in Medford after truck damages bridge

“North shore commuters should avoid 93SB in Medford and look to alternatives like @MBTA_CR ,” Gulliver wrote in a tweet . “Two travel lanes are closed while crews stabilize the @MassDOT structure that was damaged yesterday. This will take all day Tuesday and may also impact Wednesday’s commute.”

Motorists commuting from the north should avoid Interstate 93 in Medford as crews are repairing a bridge that was hit by a truck on Monday.

The damage was the result of a truck crash that occurred Monday afternoon at Roosevelt Circle.

Officials from the state Department of Transportation tweeted that a maximum of two travel lanes would be open on I-93 southbound for the Tuesday morning commute due to the ongoing work on the overpass. The eastbound side of the bridge also will be closed to travel, officials said.

MassDOT officials said there was “extensive” damage to an outside beam on the Roosevelt Circle eastbound overpass. “The beam will need to be removed to safely allow traffic to be fully restored underneath on I-93 southbound,” officials said in a press release. “The entire beam and a section of bridge deck, approximately 7 feet wide, will need to be demolished between the west abutment and the center pier, located above I-93 southbound lanes of travel.”

“At this time only two lanes of travel are open on I-93 southbound in Medford and traffic is also currently restricted from travelling over the eastbound bridge,” MassDOT officials said. “As part of the work, an area within the inner part of the Roosevelt Circle rotary will be closed. The eastbound bridge will be reopened after the demolition activity is complete.”

