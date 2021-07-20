Former Brockton hotel to become housing for homeless

Father Bill’s & MainSpring plans to convert the former Rodeway Inn on Belmont Street in Brockton into permanent housing for chronically homeless people.

The social service agency has been using the 69-room hotel — located near the Brockton VA Medical Center — since the spring of 2020 to create more space for social distancing at its downtown shelter during the pandemic.

Father Bill’s & MainSpring bought the property, for a little more than $4 million, this spring and plans to spend about $10 million more to turn each unit into an efficiency apartment, according to CEO John Yazwinski. Tenants will pay no more than 30 percent of their income in rent and will receive help to keep them from becoming homeless again, he said.