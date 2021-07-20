Historic bridge in Maine destroyed by fire

A century-old bridge in Maine was rendered a complete loss after a fire Monday, and visitors are asked to keep a safe distance from it, Maine State Police said.

The Watson Settlement Bridge, located in Maine’s Aroostook County, was built in 1911 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, said Shannon Moss, a State Police spokeswoman, in a statement. The covered bridge caught fire Monday and was left structurally unsound.

The bridge is located off of Framingham Road and spans the Meduxnekeag River in Littleton.