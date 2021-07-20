Several injured after Boston police cruiser collides with tractor-trailer

A Boston police officer and “several other people” were injured after a police cruiser collided with a tractor-trailer on Massachusetts Avenue in Dorchester Tuesday, police said.

Police responded to a crash in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Clapp Street at around 1:33 p.m., according to Boston Police spokesman Sgt. Detective John Boyle.

Police were not immediately sure how many people or vehicles were involved, but everyone injured, including the officer, was taken to the hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries,” Boyle said.