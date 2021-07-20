Wellesley seeks architect to fill position on Historical Commission

The town of Wellesley is seeking a resident who is a trained or practicing architect to fill a vacancy on its Historical Commission.

This seven-member board advocates for local bylaws to encourage the preservation and reuse of public and private historic assets, according to a statement posted on the town website. It works with other town boards and local groups to support thoughtful community growth. The board also educates the community on the benefits of protecting historic properties through the town’s Historic Plaque Program.