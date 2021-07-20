Wenham police seeking public’s help as they investigate vandalism of pride flags

Wenham police said they were notified on Saturday that a rainbow flag representing the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community had been cut down at the First Church of Wenham, and a Progress flag — a rainbow flag that includes stripes representing Black, brown, and transgender people — had been stolen from the Wenham Museum.

“Wenham police are taking this very seriously,” Wenham Police Chief Kevin DiNapoli said Tuesday. “We’re investigating it in every way we possibly can.”

Police in Wenham are asking the public’s help to find out who was responsible for vandalizing two pride flags over the weekend.

“This is a really emotional event for a lot of folks,” said DiNapoli. “It really impacts a lot of people because of what was stolen. And we don’t take that lightly.”

This was not the first time pride flags have been targeted in Wenham. At a press conference Tuesday, DiNapoli noted that a rainbow flag was stolen from the First Church of Wenham at the end of May.

Catherine Harrison, the chair of Wenham’s select board, said she was both saddened and surprised to learn that the pride flags had been taken down.

“It’s disappointing, and it’s a little bit surprising [because] that’s not something that really happens that much in Wenham,” she said at Tuesday’s press conference. “We like to believe that we’re a very welcoming and open community. And so when something like this happens, it makes us all sad.”

Harrison said the community supports diversity, and she commended the police department for the efforts that they’ve put into the investigation.

“I’m grateful we have a police force that take it seriously and will follow through till the end,” she said.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Wenham Police Department at 978-468-4000.

