Why is the sky so hazy? Blame wildfires in the west

While it’s hard to predict exactly how long the haze will hang around the New England area, National Weather Service meteorologist Alan Dunham said on Tuesday that it could be at least a few days.

One of these fires, the Bootleg Fire, has been burning for two weeks in southwestern Oregon and has consumed more than 364,000 acres according to Oregon fire officials . It’s the largest wildfire in the US so far this year.

Smoky skies are settling in over New England this week due to distant wildfires burning across Canada and the western part of the United States.

“It’s going to depend on how the jet stream sets up over the next few days,” said Dunham.

Boston’s air quality will be affected as the wildfire haze drifts over the region.

Tuesday’s air quality will be in the moderate zone, according to a forecast by the Mass. Department of Environmental Protection. On Wednesday the air quality will improve slightly and by Thursday, Boston’s air quality is expected to be back in the healthy zone.

Officials recommend that people who are unusually sensitive should consider reducing exercise outdoors as some pollutants may be a moderate health concern for a small group of people.

Climate change is wreaking havoc across the western United States, where a dangerous heat wave has killed hundreds of people in recent weeks.

As the climate warms, the west is increasingly primed for disastrous wildfires. More than half of the acres burned in the western United States each year can be attributed to climate change, according to a 2016 study. Without aggressive action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, another study found that forests in Northern California, Oregon and Washington could see an increase of more than 78 percent in area burned by 2050.

