Woman killed in Boston Harbor boat crash remembered for ‘always smiling’

He added: “She was kind of the face of the marina in many ways while she was here. She was so engaging and so bright and cheerful. We’re still in shock.”

“We loved to have her around,” Cox said in a telephone interview. “She was always smiling, always upbeat. It’s just so sad she was taken so early.”

It’s been some three years since Jeanica Julce worked at the Constitution Marina, but owner Thomas Cox had no trouble Tuesday recalling the 27-year-old woman who was killed early Saturday in a boat crash in Boston Harbor.

Julce was on board a private boat called “Make It Go Away” when it slammed into a navigational marker off Castle Island around 3:09 a.m. Saturday, catapulting a total of 8 people in the water amid early morning darkness. Julce was the only fatality; seven others were injured, officials said.

Latoya Julce wrote in a text message to the Globe Monday that her sister “could always find a way to make anyone feel better or confident about themselves. I’m not understanding how she’s the only one that didn’t make it.”

Ryan Denver, a New Hampshire businessman who operates a series of companies most of which have the word, Select, as the first word in the corporate name, was on board the boat. Officials have not identified the owner of the boat or who was operating the vessel at the time of the crash.

His primary company is Select Demo Services in Salem, N.H.

Julce, 27, a Somerville resident, worked for Select Demo for about 4 months last year, according to her Linked-in Profile.

“I am incredibly saddened by the loss of my dear friend this weekend in a boating accident on Boston Harbor,’ Denver said in a statement released by a media spokesman. “My deepest sympathies are extended to Jeanica’s family. I am thankful to those first responders who came to our aid and will cooperate with their follow-up to our rescue.”

The fatal crash remains under investigation by Boston police homicide detectives and Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office. No charges have been filed in the case.

Julce worked for the Constitution Marina between 2016 and 2018, leaving at that time to continue her education to help her achieve her goal and dream of opening a dance studio some day, Cox said.

“She was pursuing her dream…She always wanted to open up her own dance studio. She felt she had to go to school to get more education” in order to successfully open and operate the studio, he said.

While Julce was determined to run her own dance studio and loved to dance, that’s not something she often did at the marina, Cox said.

“Her smile was enough of a dance,’' he said. “She didn’t have to dance around the office.”

Julce’s family has launched a GoFundMe page to help defray funeral and memorial expenses that has received $23,595 toward a goal of $30,000 by Tuesday afternoon. Some of the donors wrote about Julce along with making contributions.

“My heart goes out to the family, I loved Jeanica as if she was my daughter,’' one woman wrote.” I’m still in shock that she’s gone, I’ll never see her beautiful smiling face again. To the family, stay strong. Remember, she was truly loved.”

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.