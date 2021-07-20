Women’s Fund of Essex County awards $250,000 in grants to 37 nonprofits

Organizations across Essex County seeking to improve the lives of women and girls have new resources to support their work.

The Women’s Fund of Essex County recently announced its annual grants, awarding $250,000 to 37 nonprofits. Founded in 2003, the Danvers-based Women’s Fund has now provided more than $2.8 million to 150 organizations, subsidizing such services as skills training, employment readiness, health promotion, financial literacy, and mentoring.

Due to the pandemic, the fund in 2021 modified its program to target grants to groups addressing significant impacts of COVID-19 on women and girls, and in particular disproportionate impacts on low-income women of color and their children.